DC boys, Vasquez girls win league meet

ACTON — The Desert Christian boys and Vasquez girls cross country teams took first place again at the second Heritage League meet at Vasquez High School on Thursday.
The Desert Christian boys were first with 31 points, followed by Trinity Classical Academy (35) and The Palmdale Aerospace Academy (61). Vasquez did not have enough runners to post a team score.
Desert Christian senior Brent Roetcisoender took first in the boys race for the second straight week with a time of 18 minutes, 43 seconds.
Teammate Charles Weathers followed in fourth place (20:04), Jacob DeVore was ninth (21:25), Caden Ficke was 10th (21:25), Peyton Heflebower came in 11th (21:33), Justin Baker finished 16th (22:43) and John Helton was 18th (23:05).
Vasquez’s top runner was Diego Galvaz, who finished third (19:48). Nicholas Costan (22:37) finished 15th for the Mustangs and Jacob Thomas was 17th (23:04).
Palmdale Aerospace’s Brandon Acuna took sixth overall (20:32) and was followed by teammates Aberto Carrillo in eighth (21:22). Alex Javier took 14th (22:09) for the Griffins, Kevin Aviles was 22nd (24:46), Jose Carrillo took 27th (27:44) and Abraham Gonzalez finished in 28th (29:05).
The Vasquez girls won with 27 points in front of second-place Desert Christian with 47 points and third-place TCA with 53 points. Palmdale Aerospace and Faith Baptist did not field enough runners for team scores.
Desert Christian’s Emily Caddick won the race with a time of 22:55 and Faith Baptist’s Sarah Black finished second (23:52).
Vasquez won the next four spots with Marie Pape in third (24:31), Leilani McLaws in fourth (24:39), Haley Rudd in fifth (24:50) and Isabella Galvez in sixth (26:23).
Desert Christian’s Kassandra Saavedra finished seventh (26:52), while teammate Madison Helton took eighth (27:01).
Palmdale Aerospace’s Natalie Sibrian finished 11th (29:43), followed closely by teammate Elsa Sotelo (29:48) and Victoria Crespo (31:35). The Griffins’ fourth runner, Ellenie Ruano was 17th (35:05).
Vasquez’s Marina Costan finished in 18th place (35:18), while Desert Christian’s Carmen Howlett took 15th (33:25) and Abigail Kepke finished in 21st (42:55).
Desert Christian will compete at the Bell-Jeff Invitational on Saturday.
The next Heritage League meet will be at Vasquez on Sept. 30.
Girls Volleyball
Lancaster 3, Eastside 0
LANCASTER — The Lancaster girls volleyball team defeated a short-handed Eastside squad 25-15, 25-23, 25-18 to start the second round of Golden League play on Thursday night.
The Lions (4-8-1, 3-5 GL) were without five players and head coach Steve Miller, so assistant coach Jennifer Montalto stepped in to coach all three levels — freshman, junior varsity and varsity.
In the second set, the Lions were trailing the Eagles 16-5. Eastside senior Rebecca Montalto came into serve eight straight points to pull her team within three points.
Later in the set, Emily Story served five straight points to pull the Lions even at 23-23. But Lancaster (12-2, 6-2 GL) quickly closed the set with two straight points.
“Super proud of how these girls stepped up and played their hardest,” Jennifer Montalto said. “Unfortunately, Lancaster’s tip game is strong and we just couldn’t get the coverage just right.”
The Eagles won in five in the first round of league play on Aug. 31.
Lancaster, which is in third place in league, plays host to Quartz Hill, tied for first with Knight, on Tuesday.
Eastside, fifth in the GL, hosts last-place Antelope Valley on Tuesday.
Other Scores
— Windward 3, Paraclete 0
— Bishop 3, Boron 1
