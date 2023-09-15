DC boys, Vasquez girls win Heritage League meet

PALMDALE — The Desert Christian boys and Vasquez girls won the first Heritage League cross country meet on Thursday at Pelona Vista Park.
The Desert Christian boys won nine of the top 10 spots and finished with a team score of 19 ahead of Trinity Classical Academy (63), Palmdale Academy Charter (73), Vasquez (112), The Palmdale Aerospace Academy (129) and Lancaster Baptist (175). Three other schools fielded runners, but not enough for a team score.
Caden Ficke led the Knights with a first-place finish in 17 minutes and 58 seconds.
Palmdale Academy Charter’s Iran Ramos took second in 18:30.
Then, Desert Christian’s Jacob Devore was third (18:36) followed by teammates Josiah Schroeder (19:04), Bradley Medina (19:24), Ethan Wupperfeld (19:37), Robert Marquez (19:44), Jay Schroeder (19:54), Jacob Baker (20:10) and Kai Desko (20:16). Only the top seven finishers counted toward the team score.
Jayden Alatorre was the top finisher for Vasquez in 23rd (22:14), while TPAA’s Ryan Barillas finished 14th (20:57) and Steve Lai led Lancaster Baptist in 45th (26:07).
The Vasquez girls won four of the top five spots to finish with a team score of 24 ahead of Desert Christian (33) and Palmdale Academy Charter (78). Lancaster Baptist, Trinity Classical Academy, Santa Clarita Christian and Faith Baptist were all one runner short of a team, while TPAA fielded just two runners.
Marie Pape led the Mustangs with a first-place finish in 23:19, and Desert Christian’s Ella Dluzak followed in second place in 23:33.
Vasquez’s Leilani McLaws finished third (24:03), followed by teammates Rylee Larson (25:38) and Mackenzie Van Ornum (26:03).
Desert Christian’s Ava Armstrong finished sixth (26:04), while teammate Abigail Billingsley was eighth (26:22).
Palmdale Charter Academy’s Sophia Nino was 15th overall (29:56), while Sophia Gebala led Lancaster Baptist with a 21st-place finish (31:50) and Valeria Hernandez led the Griffins in 33rd place (35:43).
Girls Tennis
Littlerock 10, Palmdale 8
PALMDALE — The Littlerock girls tennis team won its first match in more than five years with a 10-8 victory over Palmdale on Thursday at Palmdale High School.
The Lobos (1-1 GL) were missing their No. 3 singles player and No. 3 doubles team, spotting the Falcons (0-2 GL) six points.
But Littlerock’s two doubles teams swept all six sets and singles won 4-of-6 sets to pick up the victory.
The No. 1 doubles team of Katelyn Castillo and Kenia Castillo swept 7-5, 6-1, 6-2, for the Lobos, while No. 2 Raulaya Moringlane and Raunae Moringlane won 6-1, 6-0, 6-2.
Littlerock’s No. 1 singles player Ashley Antonio also swept her three sets, 6-1, 6-1, 6-2, while No. 2 Erin Bixel won a 6-1 set.
Palmdale’s Xitlaly Vazquez won a 6-1 set, as did Rayaniah Graves. Both players, along with Briseidy Rivera, also benefited from Littlerock’s forfeits at No. 3 singles.
Littlerock plays Knight at AV High on Tuesday, while Palmdale hosts Eastside.
Lancaster 13, Knight 5
LANCASTER — The Lancaster girls tennis team defeated Knight 13-5 for its first Golden League win of the season on Thursday at Antelope Valley College.
The Eagles (1-1 GL) won eight of nine doubles sets. The No. 1 team of Amy Park and Sara Stringfield picked up a 6-3, 6-0, 6-0 sweep, while No. 2 Belen Rodriguez and Jackie Obregon won 6-4, 6-1, 6-0. The No. 3 team of Sereanity Monson and Jantin Asmir won two sets, 6-3, 6-1.
Reigning Golden League singles champion Cleo Wang also picked up a 6-0, 6-1, 6-0 sweep at No. 1 singles for the Eagles. No. 2 singles player Lana Jouret won two 6-0 sets.
Knight No. 1 singles player Caroline Given won two 6-0 sets, while Lily-Grace Balilo won a 6-3 set and Jhazel Garcia picked up a 7-5 win.
Grace Contreras and Katelyn Harrington won a 6-3 set at No. 1 doubles for the Hawks (1-1 GL).
Lancaster plays Highland on Tuesday at AVC, while Knight plays Littlerock at AV High School.
Quartz Hill 18, Eastside 0
LANCASTER — The Quartz Hill girls tennis team swept past a short-handed Eastside 18-0 on Thursday at Antelope Valley High School.
The Lions were missing two doubles teams, so all three of the Royals’ doubles teams received two forfeit wins.
Quartz Hill’s No. 1 team of Kasey Faulk and Calle Beguhl, No. 2 Katie Lindsay and Aleena Smith and No. 3 Sophia Banuelos and Jianna Jacinto each won a 6-0 set.
Chela Nilo swept 6-1, 6-0, 6-0 at No. 1 singles for the Royals (2-0 GL), while Lei Brillantes and Mia Hernandez each won their sets 6-0, 6-0, 6-0.
Quartz Hill hosts Antelope Valley on Tuesday, while Eastside plays at Palmdale.
Girls Volleyball
California City 3, Frazier Mtn. 0
LEBEC — The California City girls volleyball team defeated Frazier Mountain 25-16, 25-22, 25-21 in a High Desert League match on Thursday.
Ceci Foster led the Ravens (7-3, 3-0 HDL) with 20 kills and just two errors, while Moon Boyd posted six kills and no errors.
“They were both super efficient tonight,” Cal City coach Shane Moore said. “They hit as a pair and they hit .400 tonight.”
Makayla Haggins recorded 34 assists for the Ravens, while Cheyenne Roth served up four aces.
Cal City’s Lorina Rodarte added five kills, eight digs and three aces.
“Lorina Rodarte just had a really great all-around game,” Moore said. “(She) received the ball really well.”
The Ravens now host their own tournament today and Saturday.
