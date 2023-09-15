 Skip to main content
High School Sports Roundup

DC boys, Vasquez girls win Heritage League meet

PALMDALE — The Desert Christian boys and Vasquez girls won the first Heritage League cross country meet on Thursday at Pelona Vista Park.

The Desert Christian boys won nine of the top 10 spots and finished with a team score of 19 ahead of Trinity Classical Academy (63), Palmdale Academy Charter (73), Vasquez (112), The Palmdale Aerospace Academy (129) and Lancaster Baptist (175). Three other schools fielded runners, but not enough for a team score.

