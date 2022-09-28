DC boys, Vasquez girls win again

ACTON — The winners of the third Heritage League cross country meet were the same for the second consecutive week on Tuesday afternoon at Vasquez High School.
Desert Christian freshman Mehari Winheim won the boys varsity race for the third straight week, pacing the Desert Christian boys to an overall win, and Vasquez junior Leilani McLaws won the girls race for the second straight week, as the Vasquez girls won for a third straight week.
The consistency remained at the top despite some changes. Two Heritage League teams from out of the area, Trinity Classical Academy and St. Monica Academy, did not attend the meet and at least one team ran a slower pace in preparation for the Bell-Jeff Invitational on Saturday at Griffith Park.
“Good. It was kind of slow,” said Winheim, who won the meet with a time of 19 minutes and 56 seconds. He won the league race at Pelona Vista Park last week with a time of 16:52.
Winheim said the Knights set a slower pace the first two miles.
“We’re doing slower workouts the whole week, so it’s not too hard,” he said.
Desert Christian junior Caden Ficke finished second overall with a time of 20:22.
“I feel good,” said Ficke, a three-year varsity runner. “As long as you hydrate, the heat isn’t too bad.
“We’re preparing for the Bell-Jeff Invitational that’s on Saturday. The league was pretty easy today, but our main focus is on Saturday for times for the year. This is going to be a different course than what I ran last year, so it will just be a different experience. Just as CIF is going to have way harder competition than what is here.”
Desert Christian coach Andy Visokey said the Bell-Jeff Invitational was originally scheduled for Sept. 24 on the regular course near the Griffith Observatory, but was changed to this Saturday to a course near the Griffith Park Merry-Go-Round.
“Hopefully it’s super fast and I get my PR,” Winheim said.
The Desert Christian boys swept the top three spots and had five runners in the top seven.
“We had a senior last year who was just about his speed, so that makes it good for our team,” Ficke said of Winheim.
Desert Christian junior Jacob DeVore finished third with a time of 20:35, freshman Chase Metter was sixth (21:57) and senior Justin Baker was seventh (22:13).
The Knights finished first with 19 points, Palmdale Aerospace Academy was second with 46 points, Palmdale Academy Charter was third with 82 points and Lancaster Baptist was fourth (95 points). Santa Clarita Christian only had three runners in a field of 45 boys.
It was 91 degrees during the boys race.
“It kind of made things a little bit slower,” Winheim said of the heat.
Palmdale Aerospace Academy senior Jonathan Maldonado finished fourth overall with a time of 20:45 and Palmdale Academy Charter sophomore Gary Price was fifth (21:27). Palmdale Aerospace sophomore Ryan Barillas was eighth overall (22:48), Palmdale Aerospace sophomore Anthony Ardon was ninth (23:00) and Santa Clarita Christian freshman Gregory Michlin was 10th (23:13).
Lancaster Baptist senior Joseph Cone was 16th overall (23:48).
McLaws finished first overall in the girls race with a time of 24:23.
“It feels good,” McLaws said of winning the race. “We’ve all been working really hard this year and it feels good to have hard work pay off.
“This is the second race that I’ve ever won. The first one I won was last week.
“I think it was my teammates (who) really helped me this year. The coaches really pushed me and helped me figure out my pace and stuff better than I did last year. That made it a little bit better.”
McLaws won last week at Pelona Vista with a time of 23:04.
“I think it’s about when you start, because there’s people who go really fast in the beginning and you have to let them be in front of you,” McLaws said. “You can’t be in front all the time. I think you also have to watch your sleeping habits, because if you go to bed really late the day before a race.”
It was 92 degrees at the end of the girls race.
“Yeah, I wasn’t feeling good today,” said McLaws, a third-year varsity runner. “Marie (Pape) is really fast and she really helped me finish.
“It started off way cooler this year than it did last year, but after CIF last year I don’t think it will be that hot.”
Vasquez swept the top four spots to finish first overall with 16 points, Desert Christian, which had three runners in the top 10, finished second overall with 39 points, followed by Palmdale Academy Charter in third place (81 points). Santa Clarita Christian, Palmdale Aerospace Academy and Lancaster Baptist all did not field enough runners to finish in the team standings.
Vasquez junior Marie Pape finished second overall in 24:46, sophomore Isabella Lara was third (25:35) and senior Haley Rudd was fourth (26:06).
Desert Christian freshman Ella Dluzak was fifth (26:14), Lancaster Baptist junior Sophia Gebala was sixth (28:32), Vasquez sophomore Emily Hounanian was seventh (28:53), Palmdale Aerospace Academy freshman Stella Davtyan was eighth (28:58), Desert Christian freshman Ava Armstrong was ninth (30:03) and Desert Christian sophomore Aubrey Mendoza was 10th (30:46).
Palmdale Academy Charter sophomore Gisselle Agostini was 17th overall (34:25).
Vasquez High was hosting the second of three league meets it will host this season. A Heritage League meet originally scheduled in Cresenta Valley on Oct. 13 has been changed to Vasquez High.
“I like it,” Winheim said of the Vasquez course. “It’s not too hard.”
The league, on Oct. 6, will be on the Quigley Canyon Open Trail in Newhall. The Heritage League Finals on Oct. 27 will be at Pelona Vista Park.
