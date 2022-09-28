 Skip to main content
High School Cross Country | Heritage League

DC boys, Vasquez girls win again

ACTON — The winners of the third Heritage League cross country meet were the same for the second consecutive week on Tuesday afternoon at Vasquez High School.

Desert Christian freshman Mehari Winheim won the boys varsity race for the third straight week, pacing the Desert Christian boys to an overall win, and Vasquez junior Leilani McLaws won the girls race for the second straight week, as the Vasquez girls won for a third straight week.

