APTOPIX CFP National Championship Football

Associated Press

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart celebrates a win over TCU in the College Football Playoff national championship game, Monday, in Inglewood. Georgia won 65-7.

Kirby Smart has spent the past 16 years coaching at the top two powerhouses of this era in college football, so he already knew the question on everybody’s mind the morning after his Georgia Bulldogs won their second straight College Football Playoff championship game.

“I really don’t want to talk about three,” Smart said Tuesday in a Los Angeles hotel ballroom shortly before the Bulldogs flew home.

