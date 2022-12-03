Lakers Bucks Basketball

Associated Press

The Lakers’ Anthony Davis dunks during the second half against the Milwaukee Bucks, Friday, in Milwaukee. Davis scored a season-high 44 points to lead the Lakers to a 133-129 victory.

MILWAUKEE — Anthony Davis and LeBron James tore apart the NBA’s top-rated defense and gave Los Angeles Lakers coach Darvin Ham a triumphant return to Milwaukee.

Davis scored a season-high 44 points and James passed Magic Johnson on the NBA’s career assists list Friday night in the Lakers’ thrilling 133-129 victory over the Bucks.

