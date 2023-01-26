 Skip to main content
National Basketball Association | Lakers 113, Spurs 104

Davis scores 21 points in return from injury as Lakers defeat Spurs

LOS ANGELES — LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers are starting to get key pieces of their lineup back as he makes his push toward becoming the NBA's all-time leading scorer.

Anthony Davis scored 21 points in his return from a right foot injury and Rui Hachimura added 12 in his Lakers debut as they bounced back from a rough loss to beat the San Antonio Spurs 113-104 on Wednesday night.

