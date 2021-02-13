Palmdale, CA (93550)

Today

Partly cloudy and windy. Morning high of 60F with temps falling to near 50. Winds WNW at 35 to 50 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 60 mph..

Tonight

Windy with mainly clear skies. Low 37F. Winds W at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.