Chargers Football

Associated Press

Los Angeles Chargers head coach Brandon Staley answers questions during a news conference after a practice, July 27, at the NFL football team’s practice camp in Costa Mesa. Staley said he’s noticed a difference in cornerback Michael Davis’ work ethic this season.

COSTA MESA — Michael Davis went into last year’s preseason games knowing that he was going to be one of the starting cornerbacks for the Los Angeles Chargers.

As the sixth-year defender prepares for Saturday’s contest against the defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams, his roster spot very much up in the air.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.