Pistons Lakers Basketball

Associated Press

Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis (right) shoots as Detroit Pistons guard Alec Burks defends during the first half on Friday in Los Angeles. Davis scored 38 points with 16 rebounds to lead the Lakers to a 128-121 victory.

LOS ANGELES — Anthony Davis had 38 points and 16 rebounds, Lonnie Walker added 17 points and the Los Angeles Lakers held off the Detroit Pistons 128-121 on Friday night to win consecutive games for only the second time this season.

LeBron James missed his third straight game with a left groin strain for the Lakers, unable to return even after his struggling team had the previous four days off. His teammates still earned Los Angeles' fourth victory of a rough season with a second-half surge catalyzed by Austin Reaves, who scored 11 of his 16 points after halftime, and finished off by Davis' 16 points in the fourth quarter.

