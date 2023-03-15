Lakers Pelicans Basketball

Associated Press

Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis (3) shoots against the double team of New Orleans Pelicans forward Larry Nance Jr. (22) and guard Trey Murphy III (25) in the first half on Tuesday in New Orleans. Davis recorded a double-double of 35 points and 17 rebounds in the Lakers’ 123-108 victory.

NEW ORLEANS — Anthony Davis’ dominance inside and Malik Beasley’s blazing start from behind the 3-point arc all but put away the Pelicans before halftime in a game that could prove pivotal in the Western Conference playoff picture.

Davis had 35 points and 17 rebounds, Beasley hit seven 3-pointers in just the first half, and the Los Angeles Lakers took a 36-point, second-quarter lead on their way to a 123-108 victory over New Orleans on Tuesday night.

