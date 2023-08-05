Lakers Davis Basketball

Lakers forward Anthony Davis (3) dunks against the Denver Nuggets in the second half of Game 4 of the NBA Western Conference Final series, May 22, in Los Angeles. Davis and the Lakers agreed on a three-year, $186 million contract extension on Friday.

LAS VEGAS — Anthony Davis is under contract to the Los Angeles Lakers for the next five seasons, after agreeing to an extension that comes with the highest per-season average salary in NBA history.

Davis and the Lakers have agreed on a three-year, $186 million contract extension, Klutch Sports CEO Rich Paul said Friday. ESPN first reported that the Lakers and Davis struck the deal.

