 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured
Women’s College Basketball | NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 | UCLA

Dancing Bruins

UCLA in Sweet 16 for first time since 2019

  • 0
NCAA Oklahoma UCLA Basketball

Associated Press

UCLA players celebrate after defeating Oklahoma in a second-round women’s NCAA Tournament game, Monday, in Los Angeles. UCLA won, 82-73, and will play top-seeded South Carolina in the Sweet 16 on Saturday in South Carolina.

LOS ANGELES — When it comes to getting her team ready, UCLA coach Cori Close stresses mental preparation as much as making sure her players know their assignments.

During the season, Close motivated them with the quote “Everything you want is on the other side of hard” from Phoenix Suns coach Monty Williams.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.