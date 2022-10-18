Kings Red Wings Hockey

Associated Press

Kings center Phillip Danault (24) celebrates his game-winning goal during overtime with Quinton Byfield (55), Monday, against the Detroit Red Wings in Detroit. The Kings won 5-4.

 

 Paul Sancya

DETROIT — Phillip Danault scored 1:12 into overtime for his second goal of the game, and the Los Angeles Kings handed the Detroit Red Wings their first loss with a 5-4 victory on Monday night.

Danault’s winning shot in front hit a defender’s skate and bounced into the net.

