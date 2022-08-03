D51 rebounds with win over Canada

The District 51 All-Star team, representing the West, bounced back from Monday’s opening loss to Illinois in the Senior Softball World Series with a 14-4 victory over Canada on Tuesday in Delaware.
The West broke open the game with six runs in the third inning to go up 7-0.
Sydney Scripter led off the inning by being hit by a pitch and Paisley Memory and Shaylee Scripter followed with back-to-back singles to load the bases.
Kaylei Victoria hit a two-run single to score Sydney and Memory and advance Shaylee to second.
Then, Mya Gonzalez hit a two-run double, followed by Victoria Rodriguez’s RBI triple.
In the sixth inning, Shaylee Scripter hit a game-ending, two-out grand slam as District 51 went up by 10 runs to win via the mercy rule.
Shaylee finished 4-for-5 with five RBIs and three runs scored, while Gonzalez went 2-for-4 with four RBIs and a run and Memory was 3-for-5 with three runs scored.
Victoria was 1-for-1 with three walks, an RBI and one run, while Rodriguez finished 2-for-4 with two RBIs and a run.
Analise Memory and Yadira Montes both scored one run apiece, while Maliana Tavai chipped in with an RBI and pinch hitter Sadie Mendoza went 1-for-1 with a run scored.
Sydney Scripter earned the win, allowing just one hit and striking out six in 2.1 innings.
Paisley Memory finished the final 3.2 innings, allowing four runs, two earned, on six hits and four walks with one strikeout.
Canada scored all four of its runs in the fourth inning. Jessie Schmidt and Miranda Deck each hit RBI singles, while the other two runs were scored on an error.
