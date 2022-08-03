 Skip to main content
Little League | Senior Softball World Series | West 14, Canada 4 (6)

D51 rebounds with win over Canada

Senior Softball World Series logo

The District 51 All-Star team, representing the West, bounced back from Monday’s opening loss to Illinois in the Senior Softball World Series with a 14-4 victory over Canada on Tuesday in Delaware.

The West broke open the game with six runs in the third inning to go up 7-0.

