D51 falls in first pool play game at WS

The District 51 All-Stars, representing the West, lost their first pool play game at the Senior Softball World Series to Illinois (Central), 17-13, on Monday in Delaware.
Illinois opened the game with three runs, but District 51 came out with four runs of its own in the bottom of the first to take a 4-3 lead.
Illinois, however, scored nine runs in the top of the second. District 51 answered with five runs and couldn’t catch the Central team from there.
Paisley Memory finished 3-for-5 with a double and four RBIs for the West, while Mya Gonzalez went 2-for-4 with two doubles and four RBIs.
Gonzalez’s first double came with the bases loaded in the bottom of the first inning and scored all three runners.
Memory’s two-run double started the scoring in the second inning and was followed by Sydney Scripter’s RBI double. Gonzalez hit her second RBI double later in the inning and Yadira Montes followed with an RBI triple.
District 51 scored its final four runs in the fourth inning to pull within two runs, 15-13, of Illinois.
Kaylei Victoria led off the inning with a single to center field and Gonzalez reached on an error. Montes reached on a fielder’s choice as Victoria was thrown out at third base. Then, Malia Tavai reached on an error to load the bases.
With two outs, Victoria Rodriguez was hit by a pitch to bring in a run, Sydney Scripter followed with an RBI walk and Memory and Shaylee Scripter followed with back-to-back RBI singles.
Sydney Scripter finished 4-for-4 with an RBI and two runs, while also throwing 1.2 innings.
Victoria pitched the final 5.1 innings and was 1-for-4 with an RBI and two runs scored.
Shaylee Scripter went 2-for-4 with two RBIs and a run, Montes was 2-for-5 with an RBI and run and Analise Memory went 1-for-4 with a run.
District 51 returns to action against Canada at noon today. The game will be broadcast on ESPN+.
