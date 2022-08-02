 Skip to main content
Little League | Senior Softball World Series | Central 17, West 13

D51 falls in first pool play game at WS

The District 51 All-Stars, representing the West, lost their first pool play game at the Senior Softball World Series to Illinois (Central), 17-13, on Monday in Delaware.

Illinois opened the game with three runs, but District 51 came out with four runs of its own in the bottom of the first to take a 4-3 lead. 

