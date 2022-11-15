Chargers 49ers Football

Associated Press

Chargers defensive tackle Christian Covington (95) is helped off the field during the second half against the San Francisco 49ers, Sunday, in Santa Clara. 

 

 Godofredo A. Vásquez

Just when Brandon Staley and the Los Angeles Chargers thought things couldn’t get worse with injuries, along came the loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday night when the defensive line became the latest group to be decimated.

Staley said Monday that Otito Ogbonnia and Christian Covington suffered season-ending injuries during the 22-16 loss that dropped the Chargers to 5-4.

