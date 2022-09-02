Dodgers Mets Baseball

Associated Press

Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw throws during the third inning against the New York Mets, Thursday, in New York. The Mets spoiled Kershaw’s return from an injury with a 5-3 victory.

NEW YORK — Edwin Díaz struck out Gavin Lux on a 102.8 mph fastball to escape a jam in the eighth inning, and the New York Mets beat the major league-best Los Angeles Dodgers 5-3 on Thursday.

Francisco Lindor hit a tying double in the sixth and scored the go-ahead run on a sacrifice fly by Darin Ruf after the Mets were held to one hit in five innings by Clayton Kershaw, who made his first start since Aug. 4.

