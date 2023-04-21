SAN FRANCISCO — Leading up to Game 3, Steve Kerr shared with Golden State’s players his favorite John Wooden quote of all time: “Be quick, but don’t hurry.”
He challenged the Warriors to take better shots and be more careful with the ball to limit turnovers, and to rebound — rebound hard and with heart — then the reigning champions went out and dominated missing two of their top defenders, including suspended star Draymond Green.
Stephen Curry scored 36 points, Kevon Looney matched his career high with 20 rebounds to go with nine assists, and Golden State got right back in its first-round playoff series by thumping the Sacramento Kings 114-97 on Thursday night to pull to 2-1.
“We’re a team with a lot of pride, we know how to respond when our back’s against the wall, we always usually show up,” Looney said. “I think Draymond knew that. Without him playing he knew how we were going to respond. He knew he could count on us to hold down the fort while he’s out. We’re excited to get him back next game.”
The fiery forward was suspended without pay for stepping on the chest of Domantas Sabonis in the fourth quarter of Monday’s Game 2 at Golden 1 Center. The Warriors also were without key defensive stopper Gary Payton II after the guard became ill Wednesday.
Curry shot 12 for 25 with six 3s while Andrew Wiggins added 20 points and seven rebounds for the Warriors, who never trailed and will now try to even the best-of-seven series in Game 4 on Sunday back on their home court at Chase Center.
Sabonis, who grabbed Green’s foot during the play in question, was booed at every chance. The big man underwent tests that revealed a bruised sternum but was able to practice Wednesday and cleared to play. He had 14 rebounds by halftime and 16 total to go with 15 points. But Golden State’s smothering interior defense led to some spectacular plays on offense — Looney handling the bulk of the load defending Sabonis.
“This is Loon, this is who he is, we’ve seen it in the playoffs for years now,” Kerr said.
De’Aaron Fox was 5 for 14 in the first half for 12 points but finished with 26 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists for the Kings. Fox scored 62 in the first two games.
Embiid gets late block as Maxey, 76ers take 3-0 lead on Nets
NEW YORK — Laboring throughout the game and perhaps lucky to not have been ejected for kicking a Nets player in the groin area, Joel Embiid told himself he had to stay on the floor.
Even if the Nets kept hitting him or trying to make him lose his cool, he needed to be there for his Philadelphia 76ers.
“You could see what the game plan was. Got to hit him, try to make me frustrated so I could get ejected,” Embiid said. “So, I’m too mature to put myself in a position where I’m going to be ejected, so I just went about my business and we got the win.”
Thanks in part to his huge block at the end.
Embiid blocked a potential tying basket with 8.8 seconds left and the 76ers beat Brooklyn 102-97 on Thursday night to take a 3-0 lead in the first-round series.
Tyrese Maxey made the tiebreaking 3-pointer with 44 seconds left for the 76ers, who can sweep their way into the second round with a victory Saturday in Brooklyn.
With James Harden having been ejected in the third quarter for another groin shot and Embiid not looking like his usual dominant self, Maxey took over the offense and scored eight straight points, turning a five-point deficit into a 99-96 lead on his 3-pointer.
“Tonight, when our ballhandler, our leader went out, take that role in the fourth quarter and help us get into our stuff, help us win the game,” Maxey said.
Spencer Dinwiddie made one free throw, then appeared to have a path to the basket for a tying layup before Embiid rose up and swatted it. P.J. Tucker made a free throw to make it 100-97, and the Nets turned it over on their next possession.
Maxey scored 25 points and Harden had 21 for the 76ers. Embiid shot just 5 for 13 but had 14 points and 10 rebounds.
Mikal Bridges scored 26 points and Dinwiddie had 20 for the Nets, who have lost nine straight playoff games and are on the verge of being swept for the second straight year. Cam Johnson scored 17 points.
“I told the group they didn’t give up, they grew up tonight,” Nets coach Jacque Vaughn said.
Embiid went to the locker room for treatment after checking out in the first quarter, then was limping multiple times later.
The 76ers might’ve been lucky he was still in the game at that point.
Nets fans loudly booed the decision not to eject him for kicking his leg up toward Nic Claxton’s groin in the first quarter, after the Nets center stepped over him after he dunked and Embiid fouled him and fell to the court. Those not in the arena took to social media to ask why he wasn’t tossed, as Golden State’s Draymond Green was for stepping on Sacramento’s Domantas Sabonis in Game 2 of their series. Green was then suspended by the NBA for Game 3.
Claxton ended up called for a technical foul — and was ejected in the fourth quarter when he picked up a second one.
But the ruling went against the 76ers in the third quarter when Harden, while closely guarded by Royce O’Neale, swung out his arm and struck the swingman, who fell to the court in pain.
Crew chief Tony Brothers said Harden’s direct contact to the groin made his penalty a flagrant 2, while Embiid’s wasn’t because of his area of contact.
