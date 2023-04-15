Cubs Dodgers Baseball

Associated Press

The Cubs’ Cody Bellinger (left) scores from third after Eric Hosmer grounded out as Dodgers catcher Austin Barnes stands at the plate during the fourth inning on Friday in Los Angeles. The Cubs won 8-2 in Bellinger’s first return to Los Angeles since signing with the Cubs.

LOS ANGELES — Yan Gomes homered twice, Ian Happ had four hits and three RBIs, Cody Bellinger scored in his return to Los Angeles and the Chicago Cubs beat the Dodgers 8-2 on Friday night.

The Cubs got three of their five homers in the eighth inning to pull away for a third win in four games.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.