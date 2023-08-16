Little League Baseball

Caleb Craig via AP

Alfredo Despaigne leads his Cuban teammates as they arrive at Penn College for the Little League World Series picnic on Monday in Williamsport, Pa.

 

 Caleb Craig

SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — Little League has been hosting its World Series in Williamsport since 1947, yet it will be welcoming a new guest when the tournament starts Wednesday — Cuba.

Bayamo Little League beat Habana del Este Little League 6-2 to become the first Cuban team to qualify for the tournament back in March.

