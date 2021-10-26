Crushing It

LANCASTER — The California Crush Women’s Professional Football Team got its feet off the ground with a tryout and combine on Oct. 17 at Tierra Bonita Park in Lancaster.
Several athletes came out to go through combine drills and practice different skill positions at the event, including nine-year women’s football player Laurisa Hollenshed, an Antelope Valley High graduate, Highland and USC track and field standout Jessica Davis and her cousin Laday Johnson.
The Crush are also excited about young quarterback Justine Carrillo, 17, who attends Highland High School.
The team was co-founded by Dwayne Simon, who is also the head coach, and Fabien Blackson.
“There’s never been one in the Antelope Valley,” Simon said about why he wanted to start a women’s football team. “Women’s sports is blowing up and I didn’t want to miss the opportunity. Plus, from coaching high school and coaching youth football, just all the kids that I knew, there’s so much talent out here. These girls have been itching to play.”
Simon was so serious about the venture that he dropped his men’s semi-professional team, the North County Zulus, and turned it into a youth football team for ages 6-13.
“If I’ve got to put money and time and effort into something, this is it,” he said. “I’m proud of these girls. Most of them I’ve coached in high school and I’ve always been proud of them.”
To get the team started, Simon turned to his Rolodex and started calling up players.
Davis, who switched from track and field to bobsledding before “retiring,” and starting a family, said Simon called her up and asked, “Do you want to play?” He didn’t even say what sport until she asked and he told her football.
“I said, ‘For you?’ He was like, ‘Yeah, my team,’” Davis recalled. “So I came out and I’ve been here ever since.”
Davis was probably the most athletic player on the field at the tryout. She ran the 40-yard dash in 4.9 seconds, caught every ball that was thrown her way in wide receiver drills and performed every running back drill perfectly.
But she did admit that football was a little different from the other sports she’s competed in.
“Workload-wise, I would say everything is the same. Track, bobsled, football, it’s all the same work,” Davis said. “But different parts of my body have been attacked. My lower back, my shoulders, my feet. I’ve never had blisters on my feet and now I’m having blisters on my feet, which is really weird for me.
“It’s different type of hurts in football.”
The other part that’s different is remembering different plays and defensive schemes.
“The difficult thing about football is that it comes with a lot of plays,” she said. “You’ve got to learn plays, learn what side of the ball, learn how to scrimmage. Other sports that I’ve done, it’s like, OK, run from here to there, hop in this bobsled and pull the breaks.”
She wanted someone to start this new adventure with her, so Davis recruited her cousin, Johnson.
“I begged her to come out here, because she’s really physical,” Davis said.
Her boyfriend of four years, Justin Sidney, is also the wide receivers coach. The two share 1-year-old daughter Journee.
They met while training and Sidney still trains Davis. Coaching her has been pretty easy, he said.
“It’s not bad. She’s a good listener on the field,” Sidney said. “It’s easy because she’s very athletic.”
Hollenshed is also very athletic, playing basketball and softball in high school.
“I tried to play (football) in high school, but the coach saved my life,” she laughed. “I was too small and he was like, ‘Stick to what you know,’ basically and that was basketball.”
She has always liked football and has played professionally for nine years, most recently with the Kern County Crusaders.
“I’ve been playing for nine years for semi-pro,” Hollenshed said. “Before then, I was into football. My brother would play football, my dad would play semi-pro football. Unfortunately, my dad was too short to be in professional (football).”
Hollenshed is an accomplished running back and quarterback. He nickname is Bolt. She was named an All-American Third Team American by the Women’s Football Alliance on July 11.
Aside from being a player, however, Simon appointed her as his assistant head coach.
“The goal is to eventually turn the whole thing over to her,” Simon said.
The prospect is exciting to Hollenshed.
“It was exciting when he said that, because I already have plans now for when he hands it over to me,” she said.
Davis said Hollenshed is a good coach, but she also likes her as a player.
“It’s about knowing how to talk to the girls. All of these coaches, they’ve never coached women before,” Hollenshed said, adding some of them have coach girls in other sports. “Football, this is a whole other level, so you’ve got to know how to talk to the girls and push them. You can’t be (soft) but you can’t be too rough. You can’t be like how you are with men. Positive reinforcement is also good with women, too.”
A lot of the women on the team now are mothers, including Hollenshed and Davis. To support the women and their families, the organization hired a “Playcare Daycare” director in Monica Young.
They also have brought in nutritionist Mira Fitzpatrick, aka Arim (A-Rhyme), from Pastries and Poetry (@pastriesandpoetry on Instagram). She provided hydration with ginger shots to all the players and coaches after tryouts.
The Crush are also documenting their start with a Hard Knocks-type documentary, being filmed and produced by 1oneninety5 Productions, founded by the film director Lee Daniel’s sister, Leah Daniels-Butler and her husband Henry Butler.
The Crush have a good starting point and are hoping to build a strong team. Training begins in November with games starting in March.
Anyone interested in joining the team in its new adventure can visit comegetcrushed.com.
