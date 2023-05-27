ST. PETERSBURG, Fla.  — Cooper Criswell earned his first big league win, Yandy Díaz homered and drove in two runs, and the major league-best Tampa Bay Rays beat the NL West-leading Los Angeles Dodgers 9-3 on Friday night.

It was the first meeting between the teams since the Dodgers beat Tampa Bay in six games in the 2020 World Series.

