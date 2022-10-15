Chargers Texans Football

Associated Press

Texans wide receiver Nico Collins (12) pulls in a catch in front of Chargers cornerback J.C. Jackson (27) during the second half on Oct. 2 in Houston. 

 David J. Phillip

COSTA MESA — J.C. Jackson is accustomed to being on top of his game and dominating opposing receivers. However, five games into his first season with the Los Angeles Chargers, Jackson is still trying to get up to speed.

The cornerback signed a five-year, $82.5 million contract with the Chargers after New England did not place the franchise tag on him. The transition has not been smooth.

