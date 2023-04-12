Ireland US Soccer

Associated Press

Ireland’s Amber Barrett (9) is challenged by the US’s Alana Cook (15) as Tierna Davidson (12) watches during the second half of an international friendly soccer match Tuesday in St. Louis.

 Jeff Roberson

ST. LOUIS — Alana Cook scored her first international goal on her 26th birthday and the United States beat Ireland 1-0 in an exhibition on Tuesday night as the teams prepare for the Women’s World Cup this summer.

It was the Americans’ first game without Mallory Swanson, who tore the patellar tendon in her left knee during Saturday’s game against Ireland in Austin, Texas.

