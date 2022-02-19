Cook, Phoenix preparing for 13th season

High Desert Phoenix owner Norma Cook and her team are preparing for their 13th semi-professional football season with tryouts today at Marie Kerr Park, 39700 30th Street West in Palmdale.
Registration begins at 10 a.m. and tryouts will start at 11 a.m.
Cook, the longest tenured Hispanic female semi-pro football owner in the country — and possibly the world — created the Phoenix to give local athletes a chance to keep playing the game they love.
“When creating the High Desert Phoenix, my first goal was to help potential players strengthen their skills, so that they might be able to go to the next level,” Cook said. “Knowing that many players from high schools wouldn’t be going to college, the Phoenix main objective was to encourage those players to pursue their education, through school, or a trade school. We wanted them to obtain some kind of career for their future.
“There are so many players, that give up on that dream, mostly due to grades, physical issues and other issues in life. I wanted the Phoenix to give those players another chance.”
Her other goal was to introduce the players to the Antelope Valley in order to help give back to the community.
“Knowing that we would have at least 30-60 players, I contacted Grace Resources, our local food bank, and asked if the High Desert Phoenix could help with food drives, or any other of their programs that needed our assistance,” Cook said. “We now help with food drives, the Veteran Out Reach Program for local veterans, and the Christmas in July Dinner and Drive for our local Children. We love our time helping Grace Resource.”
The Phoenix also put on Hogs and Horses Poker and Horse Ride Barbecue.
“This event is to raise money, and awareness, for our local veterans through Grace Resource Programs,” Cook said. “Unfortunately the COVID pandemic has put a hold on this event, but hoping in 2022 we will be able to do the event, and get back to helping others.”
Cook also promises more new programs in 2022.
The Phoenix have also had success on the field, winning the Pacific Coast Football Conference Championship trophy in 2017.
“What an amazing feeling it was to hold our trophy, and to see the smiles, tears and euphoria from all the Phoenix staff, players and families,” Cook said. “It was amazing, it was an honor and it was surreal. We finally did it. No more saying the Phoenix was a secondary team.”
In 2019, the High Desert Phoenix celebrated its 10th anniversary. During that season of celebration, they held the first semi-pro Monday Night Football game. In 2017, they inducted their first Hall of Fame for local football athletes who are given awards and recognition for becoming professional players from our local high schools.
The team has had celebrity endorsements throughout their 13 years, including LL Cool J, who sent 10th anniversary congratulations through video, which can be viewed on the team’s website, www.highdesertphoenix.com.
The Phoenix recently joined the American Football Association
“Now we finally became AFA members, and looking forward to working with the American Football Association,” Cooks said. “Our players and staff are very excited to see what the AFA can bring to the table.
Cook has been involved with both leagues the Phoenix have been involved as the league secretary. She is currently the secretary for the West Coast Football League.
“As a woman in a man’s sport, it has been very difficult, but many times rewarding,” she said. “I have had several mentors that have been there for me, and I love the connection and the knowledge that something I created has now helped hundreds with encouragement, food, jobs and so much more.”
One such person is Collette V. Smith, the first African-American NFL female black coach for the New York Jets and the founder of the “Believe N You” organization. Smith performed a coin toss at a home game in 2019 and became a mentor to Cook.
“She has continued to support and encourage me to work hard toward our goals for the Phoenix this season,” Cook said.
The High Desert Phoenix is the only semi-pro football team in California to be honored and given “Recognition Awards” from the State of California and the City of Palmdale Major Steve Hofbauer, Cook said. The team was also given awards from Assemblyman Thomas Lackey and Senator Scott Wilk in 2019. Cook and all of the Phoenix staff and players were given these awards.
The Phoenix will be dedicating this season to Cook’s brother Richard, who passed away in 2021.
“He was a huge sponsor of the Phoenix every single year since 2009,” Cook said. “‘Best Show Ever’” was his business motto, and now it will be the (motto for the) Phoenix for 2022.”
Cook is happy to have gotten this far with the team and hopes to keep going strong for years to come.
“I really want to thank my family, who was always there to make sure we accomplished our goals,” she said. “A special thanks to our sponsors, who come back every season so we can reach our financial goals — ALS, Pete Knight High School, ACJ Photography, Sweet Frogs Yogurt, Dr. Snow Orthodontist, Sygma, Grace Resources, Hogs and Horses Ride for our Troops, Year Round Trophies and Awards, Randy Silkscreen, AV Florist, AV Nice, Quartz Hill Young Marines, Isaac Barcelona, Collette V. Smith and Believe N You, Inc., and many more.”
Cook is dedicated to continue to provide an outlet for athletes and to help the community.
“As a woman, a mother and a grandmother, I can honestly say the High Desert Phoenix has been, and always will be, close to my heart,” Cook said. “Despite numerous pot holes on our path, we manage to go around them, and give a chance to these players to become better players and better men. Never say never when it comes to reaching your dreams.
“You see, semi-pro football shouldn’t just be about football. It’s about a lot more than that. It’s about family, your communities and the friendships you develop that last a lifetime. No one can take away the great moments, you have with your brothers, and sisters on and off the field, and I’m honored to bring that to the Antelope Valley and High Desert areas. This is my passion, and my dream to see it flourish to so much more. I couldn’t have reached this point in my life without the help, dedication, and support of my family, past and present staff members, players, sponsors and fans. It’s incredible how much we have developed in the past 15 years. I will forever be grateful to all involved in the High Desert Phoenix, personally and professionally.”
