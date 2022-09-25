Convincing victory

LANCASTER – The Antelope Valley College football team has a goal each week to go 1-0.
After an inauspicious start to the season by losing its first two games, the Marauders have begun to turn things around.
Last week, AVC captured its first victory of the season with an impressive 24-7 victory over Victor Valley College.
Behind Amir Bankhead’s 101 yards rushing and two touchdowns and a stingy defense, AVC continued its hot streak with a 27-14 victory over Pasadena City College, Saturday evening at Marauder Stadium.
“We came out and played a lot better than we have been playing. Our offense played better, but it’s still not there yet. We’re leaving a lot of points on the board,” said Bankhead. “This was a good victory for us, because Pasadena is a good team. We just came out and dominated.”
The Marauders defense stole the show and the ball several times as they intercepted the Lancers on three different occasions. AVC also forced a fumble by PCC (2-2), but the Marauders could only muster 14 points off turnovers.
AVC (2-2) opened the scoring following an interception by quarterback Anthony Arnou. The Marauders used an 8-play drive that was capped by a touchdown pass by Daryus Warren to Alijah Steele as AVC grabbed a 7-0 lead.
In the second quarter, AVC forced its third turnover of the game, an interception by Ethan John, who returned it to the PCC 13-yard line. Three plays later, Bankhead made a couple of cuts and scampered into the end zone from eight yards out to help the Marauders extend the lead, 14-0.
“We need to beat people that we’re not supposed to beat and that is a really good team over there. I thought we ran the ball well and we did some things on defense that really confused them,” AVC interim head coach Ron Ponciano said. “We are not good enough right now, but we are getting better. I’m really happy for the guys.”
Ponciano was concerned about his team’s penalties. The Marauders were flagged 10 times for 106 yards, many of those for personal fouls and unsportsmanlike penalties.
“It’s actions like that that keep me up at night,” Ponciano said. “Those penalties killed us. Without those penalties we shut them out. That behavior is inappropriate. We have to be a class team with unity.”
Bankhead agreed.
“What killed us tonight were those penalties,” he said. “If we fix those, we put up a lot more points. I know we could have played better. It’s the little things we have to fix.”
Still with the four forced turnovers in the first half, AVC only led 14-7 at halftime.
A pivotal moment came in the third quarter of the game. The Marauders were pinned on their own 1-yard line following a downed punt.
No matter.
AVC used a methodical 8-play drive which amassed 99 percent of the field. Bankhead capped the distance drive with his second touchdown of the game, after he drove his helmet into a PCC defender to cross the goal line from two yards out putting the Marauders up 21-7.
“Big props to our offensive line. They have improved so much from week one to week four. Also, big props to our running backs Amir (Bankhead) and Que (Allen),” Warren said.
AVC had a total of 158 yards rushing.
“As a team we can play better. Our offense needs to humble down on things,” said Warren, who made only his second career start. “We will continue to improve. We still have stuff we need to work on though. I know we should have put up more points tonight.”
Warren is still settling in at quarterback, as he finished the game 7-of-12 for 100 yards and two touchdowns. His second touchdown pass of the night came on a perfectly designed screen pass to Allen, who took it to the house from 41 yards for the score.
Next week, AVC and Ponciano will face his former team, on the road at Citrus College (4-0).
“I still keep in contact with those guys. I love those guys,” he said. “I had a lot of fun memories over there.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.