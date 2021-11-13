Contenders run past Eagles in QFs

LANCASTER — The Faith Baptist High School 8-man football team is nicknamed the Contenders, and Friday night at Lancaster Baptist they proved why that nickname is no misnomer in a 60-0 drubbing of the host Eagles in a CIF-Southern Section 8-man Division 2 quarterfinal contest.
After Lancaster Baptist got a 19-yard run from Filipe De La Rosa on the second play of the game and Daniel Flores added seven yards on the next play, the second-seeded Contenders (8-2) clamped down on defense and held the Eagles (6-4) to just two net yards rushing the rest of the night.
The Canoga Park-based visitors, meanwhile, scored on every possession in the first half for a 48-0 halftime advantage. The second half was played with a running clock.
Faith Baptist has won seven of eight meetings against Lancaster Baptist.
Lancaster Baptist Running back Ozcar Vallejo managed 22 hard-fought yards on 21 rushes.
Eagles quarterback Wyatt Langley completed one of eight passes but had two intercepted by Contenders defensive back Chase Newman, one returned 34 yards for a touchdown. At wide receiver, Newman caught two touchdown passes from quarterback Luke Rasmussen.
Contenders running back DJ McDaniel led all rushers with 128 yards in seven carries as the visitors rolled up 306 yards in total offense, 234 coming on the ground.
Lancaster Baptist finished with 35 yards in total offense on 39 plays.
