Ducks Jets Hockey

Canadian Press via AP

The Ducks’ Trevor Zegras (11) scores the tying goal against the Winnipeg Jets during the third-period on Thursday in Winnipeg, Manitoba. The Jets won 3-2.

WINNIPEG, Manitoba — Kyle Connor completed a hat trick with 53.5 seconds left to give the Winnipeg Jets a 3-2 victory over the Anaheim Ducks on Thursday night.

Connor converted a pass from forward Mark Scheifele, snapping a shot past goalie John Gibson.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.