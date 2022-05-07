MESA, Ariz. — The University of Antelope Valley baseball team won the California Pacific Conference Championship on Friday with an 11-0 win over Saint Katherine in the title game at HoHoKam Stadium.
The Pioneers (37-11) won their fifth conference title, going undefeated (3-0) in the tournament that started on Wednesday.
Sant Katherine (31-21) was the defending conference champion, snapping a streak of four consecutive titles for UAV, which had won every year since its program started in 2016.
The Pioneers had already clinched a berth to the NAIA World Series and Saint Katherine’s earned the conference’s second bid to the national tournament.
Both teams will be seeded next week in the regional opening round tournament, which will be played May 16-19. The winners from each region will advance to the championship round at Lewis-Clark State in Lewiston, Idaho, May 27 to June 3.
UAV defeated Saint Katherine for a second consecutive game, after beating the Firebirds 10-0 on Thursday. The Pioneers have won seven consecutive games since a loss at Saint Katherine’s on April 22.
Saint Katherine eliminated UAV in the tournament semifinals last season.
The Pioneers were led by Cal Pac Pitcher of the Year Andrew Garcia, who threw a five-hit, complete-game shutout with no walks and 10 strikeouts. Garcia threw only 93 pitches in nine innings and faced five batters over the minimum of 27.
UAV coach Neal White did not start Garcia the first two games the Pioneers played in the tournament, instead holding him for a potential title-clinching game that paid off.
UAV would have had to play Saint Katherine again Friday night if the Firebirds had won the first game on Friday afternoon.
UAV jumped out to a quick lead on a two-run home run by catcher Dominic Enbody in the first inning. Enbody hit a two-run home run in the win over the Firebirds on Thursday.
The Pioneers scored two runs in the second inning on RBI singles by Lucky Martinez and Tyler Pruitt, who added an RBI single in a four-run third inning.
Enbody finished 4-for-5 at the plate and Pruitt was 4-for-6, as the Pioneers finished with 13 hits.
Emilio Escobedo had two of the Firebirds’ five hits.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.