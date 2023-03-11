Ducks Flames Hockey

Canadian Press via AP

Anaheim Ducks goalie John Gibson (left) is congratulated by Colton White after defeating the Calgary Flames in 3-1 on Friday in Calgary, Alberta.

 

 Larry MacDougal

CALGARY, Alberta — Max Comtois and Derek Grant each had a goal and an assist as the Anaheim Ducks rallied to beat the Calgary Flames 3-1 on Friday night.

Brett Leason also scored and John Gibson stopped 34 shots to help the Ducks win for the fifth time in eight games (5-1-2).

