LANCASTER — On the 99th pitch of the game, Knight head coach George Esquer looked over with a smile and said, “he’ll finish this batter.”
The count was three and two and the Hawks’ Alejandro Huezo knew he was about to come out. So he took it upon himself to finish the game before coming out.
And on his 100th pitch of the game, Huezo struck out his ninth batter of the game to solidify a complete game.
The UC Davis commit pitched a complete game, allowing no runs while scattering four hits as the Hawks exacted some revenge from Wednesday’s walloping against Lancaster with a convincing 12-0 victory over the Eagles, Friday afternoon at Lancaster High School.
“I thought I threw really well. I could have cut down on those two walks, but I kept my nerves in check,” Huezo said. “I just had to trust my defense and hit my spots. Especially after Wednesday’s game, we lost a couple of players, so we wanted to win this for them.”
The Eagles dominated Knight on Wednesday 14-4.
“We definitely came out with a lot more energy today than Wednesday. We got great pitching and we were hitting the gaps,” Knight’s Zachery Warren said. “It was all around a great game for us. Honestly, this was one of the best games we’ve played all season. This is what we needed and hopefully this will be a kick start for next week.”
The Hawks (5-6, 4-4) took a 1-0 lead following an RBI single by Tommy Reyes. He finished 2-for-4 with two RBI.
Knight extended the lead to 3-0 in the top of the third inning following another RBI single by Warren and a sacrifice fly RBI by Angel Molina. Warren finished the game 3-for-5 with a double and four RBI. Justin Brisco had three hits and Huezo helped himself out at the plate as he finished 2-for-4 with an RBI. Huezo’s younger brother, Anthony, who committed to play for UC Irvine, had a double and scored three runs.
“We had a good practice (on Thursday) and we came in a lot more focused today. I think we underestimated Lancaster on Wednesday. We played lackadaisical,” Esquer said. “We had some pitching issues, but today we were so focused. We’re trying to secure second or third in league. I’m very pleased with our performance. It showed what we’re capable of doing. We communicated today, we made a couple of double plays. You could just see how badly they wanted this.”
Knight blew the game wide open in the top of the fourth inning. Already holding a 3-0 lead, the Hawks batted around in the inning and scored five runs. Warren capped the inning with a double which plated two Knight players. Reyes chipped in with an RBI double.
“This is a morale boost for us,” Huezo said. “I think this will set the tone for the rest of the games this season. I was pleased with our effort. I thought the team came together. We got this win and we have to keep grinding.”
The Eagles (6-5-2, 3-4-1) best scoring opportunity against Huezo came in the bottom of the second inning. Logan Fekety, who had two of the four hits off Huezo, led off the inning with a single. Huezo then walked Jack DeLeuw and starting pitcher Drew DeGeorge, consecutively to load the bases.
However, Huezo was able to strike out Joseph Lopez, get Jacob Martinez to hit an infield fly and Andrew Vaiz to pop out to first to preserve the shutout.
“I think our approaches to the plate need to be different. We just need to stay within ourselves. We have too many guys trying to be the hero,” Fekety said. “Today we just got outclassed. We played sloppy. It seems like we came in content with just winning the first game (in the series), instead of having the intensity of playing both games. But we’ve responded many times and I think we will.”
