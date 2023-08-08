COMMUNITY NOTEBOOK

• Six-week series: The High Desert Runners’ Antelope Valley Summer Cross Country Series is in its fifth week on Thursday at Pelona Vista Park in Palmdale.
Mandatory registration begins at 5:45 p.m.
The series runs every Thursday from now through Aug. 17. This Thursday’s race will consist of one co-ed, 3-mile event at 6:30 p.m. Each two- or three-person team needs at least one male and one female.
Times may be moved back because of heat.
• Weekly classes: Come join the fun and learn to play pickleball.
Play on the Pickleball Courts at Sgt. Steve Owen Memorial Park on Saturday 8 a.m.-1 p.m., Monday and Tuesday 5-7:30 p.m. Equipment and instruction provided by Joe Dagata, call 661-943-3357 for more information.
Advanced players are welcome to join Team AV Pickleball. For more information call/text Dana Young at 661-209-0451. Team AV practices regularly in Palmdale and competes out of the area winning Gold, Silver and Bronze medals.
