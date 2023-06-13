Football (Women’s)
•Playoff game: The Brickhouse Bricks women’s tackle football team, will host a WTFL Western Conference championship playoff game against the Houston Phoenix-Fire on June 24 at a site to be named.
Details to be announced at a later date.
Pickleball
•Weekly classes: Come join the fun and learn to play pickleball.
Play on the Pickleball Courts at Sgt. Steve Owen Memorial Park on Saturday 8 a.m.-1 p.m., Monday and Tuesday 5-7:30 p.m. Equipment and instruction provided by Joe Dagata, call 661-943-3357 for more information.
Advanced players are welcome to join Team AV Pickleball. For more information call/text Dana Young at 661-209-0451. Team AV practices regularly in Palmdale and competes out of the area winning Gold, Silver and Bronze medals.
Volleyball
•Coach needed: Paraclete HS is in need of a Varsity Girls and/or Boys Head Volleyball Coach.
Head Coach for both varsity teams and supervisor of JV and Freshman coaches/teams. High School Varsity Head Coach and Club Coach experience preferred.
If interested, contact Athletic Director Rick Bruce at rbruce@paracletehs.org.
