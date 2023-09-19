COMMUNITY NOTEBOOK

• Weekly classes: Come join the fun and learn to play pickleball.
Play on the Pickleball Courts at Sgt. Steve Owen Memorial Park on Saturday 8 a.m.-1 p.m., Monday and Tuesday 5-7:30 p.m. Equipment and instruction provided by Joe Dagata, call 661-943-3357 for more information.
Advanced players are welcome to join Team AV Pickleball. For more information call/text Dana Young at 661-209-0451. Team AV practices regularly in Palmdale and competes out of the area winning Gold, Silver and Bronze medals.
• Devil’s Punch Bowl Halloween Trail Run: The High Desert Runners are holding a 7.5 mile round-trip trail run on Saturday, Oct. 14 at the Devil’s Punch Bowl in Valyermo.
The open race begins at 9 a.m., there is a kids 1K at 8 a.m. and an Elite race at 7:30 a.m. Runners in the elite catergory should be able to run a sub-20-minute 5K.
Runners are encouraged, but not required, to come dressed in their best Halloween attire and trail shoes. This course is a single track course so there will be three waves in order to allievate traffic.
Bib pickup will be available from 4-6 p.m. at Vince’s Pasta and Pizza, 2833 W Ave L, Quartz Hill, the day before, Friday October 13, or the morning of the race starting at 6 a.m. at Devil’s Punch Bowl.
