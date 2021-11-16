Pickleball
• Weekly classes: Come join the fun and learn to play pickleball.
Play on the Pickleball Courts at Sgt. Steve Owen Memorial Park on Saturday 8 a.m.-1 p.m., Monday and Tuesday 5-7:30 p.m. Equipment and instruction provided by Joe Dagata, call 661-943-3357 for more information.
Advanced players are welcome to join Team AV Pickleball. For more information call/text Dana Young at 661-209-0451. Team AV practices regularly in Palmdale and competes out of the area winning Gold, Silver and Bronze medals.
Soccer
• Donations requested: The Palmdale boys soccer team is hoping to commemorate one of its best season’s in program history with CIF championship rings, but need help paying for the cost.
The Falcons won the CIF-Southern Section Division 4 championship before making the CIF Southern California Regional Division 4 championship and finishing as the runner up.
The Falcons finished the season with a 17-1-4 record.
The cost for each ring is $344 and the team consists of 21 players and two coaches. Some of the parents on the team started a GoFundMe, which has reached about a third of their goal.
If you would like to donate, please visit, https://gofund.me/94c33a69.
Tennis
• Donations requested: The Knight High School girls tennis team is looking to add netting to the fences surrounding the courts at Palmdale High School (their home court) to cut down on the wind.
If you would like to donate, please contact Knight girls tennis coach Matthew McCormick at
