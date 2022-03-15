Football
• Tryouts: The High Desert Phoenix Semi-Pro Adult Football 2022 final tryouts begin at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 19 at Marie Kerr Park, 39700 West 30th Street, Palmdale.
Signups begin at 10 a.m., while the tryouts start at 11 a.m. COVID protocol is mandatory.
Participants must wear a white solid shirt, black shorts, football cleats, masks and bring water.
There will be guest speakers and the 2022 coaches will be announced.
The tryout fee is $35 cash. Photos will be taken and tryouts will be filmed.
The Phoenix, owned by Norma Cook, will be playing in their 13th year.
For more information, call 661-524-6029 or visit www.highdesertphoenix.com.
Pickleball
• Weekly classes: Come join the fun and learn to play pickleball.
Play on the Pickleball Courts at Sgt. Steve Owen Memorial Park on Saturday 8 a.m.-1 p.m., Monday and Tuesday 5-7:30 p.m. Equipment and instruction provided by Joe Dagata, call 661-943-3357 for more information.
Advanced players are welcome to join Team AV Pickleball. For more information call/text Dana Young at 661-209-0451. Team AV practices regularly in Palmdale and competes out of the area winning Gold, Silver and Bronze medals.
(To submit an entry to the Community Notebook, email information to sports@avpress.com)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.