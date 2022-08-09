Community Notebook

• Summer Series: The Antelope Valley Cross Country Summer Series, hosted by the High Desert Runners, is back for a mini series this month.
The last Summer Series was in 2019, as the COVID-19 pandemic interrupted life everywhere for the past two years.
This year’s series will include only four (not seven) weekly meets on Thursday evenings in August — Aug. 11, 18 and 25 — at Pelona Vista Park in Palmdale. The abbreviated schedule and delay of the series from the usual late June through early August is due in part to the hope that the persistent heat wave during late June and July will not extend through August.
All four meets feature a 3-mile open race. The 1-mile preliminary fun run for children age 12 and under will NOT be held this year.
Mandatory registration starts at 5:45 p.m., with the race starting about 6:30 p.m.
• Referees needed: The Lancaster/Palmdale Chapter of Football Officials is looking for referees for the upcoming football season.
For more information, please contact Doug Martin by email, leftcoastref@yahoo.com, or by text message, 661-992-0314.
• Weekly classes: Come join the fun and learn to play pickleball.
Play on the Pickleball Courts at Sgt. Steve Owen Memorial Park on Saturday 8 a.m.-1 p.m., Monday and Tuesday 5-7:30 p.m. Equipment and instruction provided by Joe Dagata, call 661-943-3357 for more information.
Advanced players are welcome to join Team AV Pickleball. For more information call/text Dana Young at 661-209-0451. Team AV practices regularly in Palmdale and competes out of the area winning Gold, Silver and Bronze medals.
• Clinics and tryouts: Aero Volleyball Club will be holding clinics and tryouts from August to October at the Antelope Valley College gymnasium, 3041 West Ave. K, Lancaster.
The clinics are on Saturdays — August 13 and 20 and September 3, 17 and 24. It is $20 per clinic. Boys will go from 4-6 p.m., while girls will be from 6-8 p.m.
Tryouts will also be at AVC and the cost is $30 per player.
The boys 12u to 18u (fifth to 12th grade) tryouts will be from 6-7:30 p.m. Sept. 9 and 10.
The girls 12u to 14u (fifth to eighth grade) tryouts will be from 6-7:30 p.m. Oct. 1 and 2. A parent must attend to sign waiver forms.
