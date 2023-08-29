COMMUNITY NOTEBOOK

• Weekly classes: Come join the fun and learn to play pickleball.
Play on the Pickleball Courts at Sgt. Steve Owen Memorial Park on Saturday 8 a.m.-1 p.m., Monday and Tuesday 5-7:30 p.m. Equipment and instruction provided by Joe Dagata, call 661-943-3357 for more information.
Advanced players are welcome to join Team AV Pickleball. For more information call/text Dana Young at 661-209-0451. Team AV practices regularly in Palmdale and competes out of the area winning Gold, Silver and Bronze medals.
• 5K Run to Paradise: The High Desert Runners are holding a 5K at 9 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 4 at DryTown Water Park in Palmdale.
Runners and/or walkers will do a 5K outside DryTown Water Park. Once finished, runners will have access to the park. Entry includes all-day admission, a shirt, and medal. If you do NOT wish to run, but still would like access to the water park to join your runner, water park entry tickets will be available for purchase as a 0K option. There will also be a 1K run for children.
Bib pickup will be available from 3-6 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 3 at Vince’s Pasta and Pizza, 2833 W Ave L, Quartz Hill.
Bibs can also be picked up from 8 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. at the race.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.