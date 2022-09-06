Community Notebook

• Weekly classes: Come join the fun and learn to play pickleball.
Play on the Pickleball Courts at Sgt. Steve Owen Memorial Park on Saturday 8 a.m.-1 p.m., Monday and Tuesday 5-7:30 p.m. Equipment and instruction provided by Joe Dagata, call 661-943-3357 for more information.
Advanced players are welcome to join Team AV Pickleball. For more information call/text Dana Young at 661-209-0451. Team AV practices regularly in Palmdale and competes out of the area winning Gold, Silver and Bronze medals.
• Tryouts: AV IMPACT Volleyball Club is holding tryouts for the boys club volleyball season on Sept. 11. Ages 15-18U will tryout at 2 p.m. and 10-14U at 4 p.m. Makeup tryouts are Sept. 12 at 6 p.m.
The AV IMPACT gym is located at the Gorman Learning Plaza (3700 West Avenue L, Lancaster). The cost to tryout is $40 and a SportsEngine Membership is required.
Makeup tryouts for the girls for all ages will be on Oct. 1.
• Clinics and tryouts: Aero Volleyball Club will be holding clinics and tryouts in September and October at the Antelope Valley College gymnasium, 3041 West Ave. K, Lancaster.
The clinics are on Saturdays — September 17 and 24. It is $20 per clinic. Boys will go from 4-6 p.m., while girls will be from 6-8 p.m.
Tryouts will also be at AVC and the cost is $30 per player.
The boys 12u to 18u (fifth to 12th grade) tryouts will be from 6-7:30 p.m. Sept. 9 and 10.
The girls 12u to 14u (fifth to eighth grade) tryouts will be from 6-7:30 p.m. Oct. 1 and 2. A parent must attend to sign waiver forms.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.