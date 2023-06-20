COMMUNITY NOTEBOOK

• Camp: California City High School will be hosting it’s 8th Annual Basketball Camp from Wednesday, July 5 through Friday July 14. The first week the camp will open July 5 and will run thru Friday, July 7.
The second week will start Monday, July 10 and will run from until Friday, July 14. The camp will start at 8 a.m. and will end at 4 p.m. The camp is free of charge to all Mojave Unified School District Students 8 to 18 years old.
Note: This is not a babysitting service each student must be able to function on his or her own with little to no maintenance. The annual camp’s goal is to teach student-athletes the proper skills to be successful in basketball. It is run by California City High School Boys Basketball coach Ronald Fleming and his staff. Contact coach Fleming at 442-247-6744 for more information.
• Playoff game: The No. 2-seeded Brickhouse Bricks women’s tackle football team, will host a WTFL Western Conference championship playoff game against the No. 4-seeded Houston Phoenix-Fire at 6 p.m. on Saturday, June 24 at Palmdale High School, 2137 E. Ave. R. in Palmdale.
Admission is $15 per person. Call 310-924-8877 for tickets.
The winner advances to WTFL Legacy Bowl Championship Game July 13-16 in Daytona Beach, Fla., against the winner of the Eastern Conference matchup between the No. 1 Virginia Lady Devils and No. 2 Connecticut Reapers.
• Weekly classes: Come join the fun and learn to play pickleball.
Play on the Pickleball Courts at Sgt. Steve Owen Memorial Park on Saturday 8 a.m.-1 p.m., Monday and Tuesday 5-7:30 p.m. Equipment and instruction provided by Joe Dagata, call 661-943-3357 for more information.
Advanced players are welcome to join Team AV Pickleball. For more information call/text Dana Young at 661-209-0451. Team AV practices regularly in Palmdale and competes out of the area winning Gold, Silver and Bronze medals.
• Coach needed: Paraclete HS is in need of a Varsity Girls and/or Boys Head Volleyball Coach.
Head Coach for both varsity teams and supervisor of JV and Freshman coaches/teams. High School Varsity Head Coach and Club Coach experience preferred.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.