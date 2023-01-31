COMMUNITY NOTEBOOK

• Registration: Palmdale Little League is accepting online registration for Spring 2023 Softball and Baseball at www.PalmdaleLittleLeague.org.
Baseball registration is for 4- to 16-year-olds, while softball is for 7- to 16-year-olds.
The league is also looking for managers to help lead the athletes. If interested, contact Coach Coordinator Crystal Dominguez at Crystal.PLL@yahoo.com.
• Donations needed: The AV Maniacs travel baseball team qualified for a 12-and-under tournament in Cooperstown and is searching for donations to help the players and coaches get there this summer.
The team has the following fundraisers going on:
— Super Bowl Squares 2023: $25/square (final numbers will be picked Feb. 10)
— Yeti Cooler Raffle: to be raffled Feb. 17
— Car Washes: dates to be determined
For any questions please feel free to contact Veronica Noriega (AV Maniacs Treasurer/Team Mom) at avmaniacsbaseball@gmail.com or text 661-810-1077.
• All-Star Game: The 2022/23 ALADS Antelope Valley vs Victor Valley All-Star Football Classic is 1 p.m. this Saturday at Antelope Valley College, 3041 West Ave. K, Lancaster, 93536.
Tickets are $12 for adults and $10 for children and students (students must show school ID).
• NEW SQUAD: The BRICKS women’s professional football team has been invited to to play in the Super Bowl Week Women’s Exhibition Football Game Super Bowl Saturday, February 11, 2023, in Glendale, Ariz., for the NFL Alumni and the NFLPA at the NFL Fanfest.
• Weekly classes: Come join the fun and learn to play pickleball.
Play on the Pickleball Courts at Sgt. Steve Owen Memorial Park on Saturday 8 a.m.-1 p.m., Monday and Tuesday 5-7:30 p.m. Equipment and instruction provided by Joe Dagata, call 661-943-3357 for more information.
Advanced players are welcome to join Team AV Pickleball. For more information call/text Dana Young at 661-209-0451. Team AV practices regularly in Palmdale and competes out of the area winning Gold, Silver and Bronze medals.
