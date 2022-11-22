COMMUNITY NOTEBOOK

• Little League signups: Palmdale Little League’s Spring 2023 baseball and softball registration is currently open until Monday, Jan. 9. The season runs from March 11-June 9. Register at PalmdaleLittleLeague.org.
Baseball divisions are Coach Pitch (4-6 years old), Farm (7-8 years old), Minor (9-10 years old), Majors (11-12 years old) and Juniors (13-16 years old).
Softball divisions are Minor (7-10 years old), Major (10-12 years old), Junior (13-16 years old).
Coaches are needed for all divisions. Please contact coach coordinator Crystal Dominguez at Crystal.PLL@yahoo.com.
• NEW SQUAD: The BRICKS women’s professional football team has been invited to to play in the Super Bowl Week Women’s Exhibition Football Game Super Bowl Saturday, February 11, 2023, in Glendale, Ariz., for the NFL Alumni and the NFLPA at the NFL Fanfest.
•Weekly classes: Come join the fun and learn to play pickleball.
Play on the Pickleball Courts at Sgt. Steve Owen Memorial Park on Saturday 8 a.m.-1 p.m., Monday and Tuesday 5-7:30 p.m. Equipment and instruction provided by Joe Dagata, call 661-943-3357 for more information.
Advanced players are welcome to join Team AV Pickleball. For more information call/text Dana Young at 661-209-0451. Team AV practices regularly in Palmdale and competes out of the area winning Gold, Silver and Bronze medals.
• Clinics: Aero Volleyball Club will be hosting a Nicole Lawlor Volleyball Clinic from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 27 at the Antelope Valley College Gym, 2041 West Ave. K, Lancaster.
The cost is $30 per player. Each player must have a waiver signed by a parent or guardian and should arrive early to secure a spot.
Lawlor played for UC San Diego where she was the 2016 conference and school player of the year. She also was an award winning coach of the USA Women’s National Team.
