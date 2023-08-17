Baseball/Softball
•Fall Ball Registration: The deadline for Palmdale Little League baseball and softball fall ball registration closes this Saturday, Aug. 19.
Registration is for T-ball through Senior Divisions, ages 4-16. Cost is $150 per player.
Practice begins Aug. 28 and games run from Sept. 9 to Nov. 18.
For more information, email palmdalelittleleague01@gmail.com.
To register, visit www.palmdalelittleleague.org.
Cross Country
•Six-week series: The High Desert Runners’ Antelope Valley Summer Cross Country Series is in its sixth and final week today at Pelona Vista Park in Palmdale.
Mandatory registration begins at 5:45 p.m. with the the 3K race around 6:45 p.m. The kids, 1-mile fun run begins right after the 3K race starts.
The series wil conclude with awards for overall and age group winners, as well as watermelon for all following tonight’s race.
Pickleball
•Weekly classes: Come join the fun and learn to play pickleball.
Play on the Pickleball Courts at Sgt. Steve Owen Memorial Park on Saturday 8 a.m.-1 p.m., Monday and Tuesday 5-7:30 p.m. Equipment and instruction provided by Joe Dagata, call 661-943-3357 for more information.
Advanced players are welcome to join Team AV Pickleball. For more information call/text Dana Young at 661-209-0451. Team AV practices regularly in Palmdale and competes out of the area winning Gold, Silver and Bronze medals.
(To submit an entry to the Community Notebook, email information to
