Community Notebook

• Tryouts: The BRICKS women’s professional football team will be holding team tryouts at 9 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 6, at Marie Kerr Park in Palmdale.
Players should wear black bottoms, white tops and cleats and bring water.
The tryouts will consist of shuttle runs, pushups, a 40-yard dash, agility, broad jump, passing, receiving, ball carrying, blockings, pass rushing and pass defending drills.
Players must be 17 by April 1, 2023.
The team has been invited to to play in the Super Bowl Week Women’s Exhibition Football Game Super Bowl Saturday, February 11, 2023, in Glendale, Ariz., for the NFL Alumni and the NFLPA at the NFL Fanfest.
• Weekly classes: Come join the fun and learn to play pickleball.
Play on the Pickleball Courts at Sgt. Steve Owen Memorial Park on Saturday 8 a.m.-1 p.m., Monday and Tuesday 5-7:30 p.m. Equipment and instruction provided by Joe Dagata, call 661-943-3357 for more information.
Advanced players are welcome to join Team AV Pickleball. For more information call/text Dana Young at 661-209-0451. Team AV practices regularly in Palmdale and competes out of the area winning Gold, Silver and Bronze medals.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.