Pickleball
• Weekly classes: Come join the fun and learn to play pickleball.
Play on the Pickleball Courts at Sgt. Steve Owen Memorial Park on Saturday 8 a.m.-1 p.m., Monday and Tuesday 5-7:30 p.m. Equipment and instruction provided by Joe Dagata, call 661-943-3357 for more information.
Advanced players are welcome to join Team AV Pickleball. For more information call/text Dana Young at 661-209-0451. Team AV practices regularly in Palmdale and competes out of the area winning Gold, Silver and Bronze medals.
Volleyball
• Summer clinics: Antelope Valley College will be holding Summer Volleyball Clinics from 6-8 p.m. every Sunday until July 31, in the AVC Gymnasium, 3041 West Ave. K, Lancaster.
The clinics are for ages 7 and up and cost $30 per player.
The clinics are designed to help athletes improve and develop volleyball skills and is only accepting 40 participants per session.
Please bring registration form, clinic fee of $30 and signed waiver form the day of the clinic. Make checks or money orders payable to AVC Volleyball or bring cash. All money must be paid the day of the clinic. No refunds.
For more information, call Mark Cruz at 661-722-5300, ext. 6444 (AVC) or 661-400-0174 (cell) or email mcruz1@avc.edu.
(To submit an entry to the Community Notebook, email information to sports@avpress.com)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.