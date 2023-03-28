COMMUNITY NOTEBOOK

• Donations needed: The AV Maniacs travel baseball team qualified for a 12-and-under tournament in Cooperstown and is searching for donations to help the players and coaches get there this summer.
The team has the following fundraisers going on:
— Car Washes: dates to be determined
For any questions please feel free to contact Veronica Noriega (AV Maniacs Treasurer/Team Mom) at avmaniacsbaseball@gmail.com or text 661-810-1077.
• Monday Night Football game: The new women’s football team, the Brickhouse Bricks, which plays in the Women’s Tackle Football League, will play a Monday Night Football game on April 24.
The Bricks will play the Sacramento Sirens at 6 p.m. at Antelope Valley College, 3041 W. Ave. K, Lancaster. Admission is $10 per person. Children 7 and under are free.
• Weekly classes: Come join the fun and learn to play pickleball.
Play on the Pickleball Courts at Sgt. Steve Owen Memorial Park on Saturday 8 a.m.-1 p.m., Monday and Tuesday 5-7:30 p.m. Equipment and instruction provided by Joe Dagata, call 661-943-3357 for more information.
Advanced players are welcome to join Team AV Pickleball. For more information call/text Dana Young at 661-209-0451. Team AV practices regularly in Palmdale and competes out of the area winning Gold, Silver and Bronze medals.
• Coach needed: Paraclete High School is in need of a Varsity Girls Head Volleyball Coach and Program Manager.
High School Varsity Head coach experience preferred.
