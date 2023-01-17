COMMUNITY NOTEBOOK

Basketball
• Pink Games: The Quartz Hill High School girls basketball team is participating in two home “pink games” on Jan. 17 and Jan. 24.
They will be wearing pink uniforms and are asking for $1 donations where people can sign their names on pink paper basketballs to display in the school’s foyer. The donations will go to City of Hope.
Those interested in donating can purchase the pink basketballs at the school switchboard from Jan. 17-24.
For more information, email Quartz Hill girls basketball coach Dean Miller at dpmiller@avhsd.org.
Youth Football
• 7-on-7 Team: Hitlist Sports has a 7-on-7 National team, which plays one-handed touch and it a non-contact sport.
The program is for ages 6-18. Teams have gone to national tournaments in Miami and other cities around the country.
Hitlist Sports is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization focused on providing children and young adult athletes with lifelong opportunities for success through the sport of football. The program was founded for youth and high school athletes. Hitlist Sports proposes an experience in which a lack of resources does not limit any athlete’s ability to survive and thrive.
The program is looking for sponsors, donations and community projects for donations.
To donate or for more information, email hitlistsports661@gmail.com.
Women’s Football
• NEW SQUAD: The BRICKS women’s professional football team has been invited to to play in the Super Bowl Week Women’s Exhibition Football Game Super Bowl Saturday, February 11, 2023, in Glendale, Ariz., for the NFL Alumni and the NFLPA at the NFL Fanfest.
To join the squad or for more information call 661-349-5262, email ognuttymuff@gmail.com or visit www.thebricksfootball.com.
Pickleball
• Weekly classes: Come join the fun and learn to play pickleball.
Play on the Pickleball Courts at Sgt. Steve Owen Memorial Park on Saturday 8 a.m.-1 p.m., Monday and Tuesday 5-7:30 p.m. Equipment and instruction provided by Joe Dagata, call 661-943-3357 for more information.
Advanced players are welcome to join Team AV Pickleball. For more information call/text Dana Young at 661-209-0451. Team AV practices regularly in Palmdale and competes out of the area winning Gold, Silver and Bronze medals.
Running
• Hangover Run rescheduled: The 2023 Hangover Run, hosted by the High Desert Runners, was postponed from its original New Year’s Day schedule because of inclement weather.
The now Post-Hangover Run will be at 8:30 a.m. on Jan. 22 at the Vasquez Rocks Parking Area.
This is a fun run with no trophies, T-shirts or awards. Go out at your own pace and your distance and stay after to hang out with your fellow runners. Bring goodies to share with one another.
(To submit an entry to the Community Notebook, email information to sports@avpress.com)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.