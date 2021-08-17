Football
• Tryouts: The new Women’s Professional Football team California Crush is having a tryout combine on Sunday, Oct. 17 at 9 a.m. at Tierra Bonita Park, 44910 27th St. East, Lancaster.
Interested players must be 17 and older (some restrictions apply).
For more information, visit www.comegetcrushed.com or call Fabien Blackson at 954-892-0907, Dwayne Simon at 310-592-5518 or the front office at 661-874-6558.
Pickleball
• Weekly classes: Come join the fun and learn to play pickleball.
Play on the Pickleball Courts at Sgt. Steve Owen Memorial Park on Saturday 8 a.m.-1 p.m., Monday and Tuesday 5-7:30 p.m. Equipment and instruction provided by Joe Dagata, call 661-943-3357 for more information.
Advanced players are welcome to join Team AV Pickleball. For more information call/text Dana Young at 661-209-0451. Team AV Practices regularly in Palmdale and competes out of the area winning Gold, Silver and Bronze medals.
Volleyball
• Clinics: Aero Volleyball Club is holding volleyball clinics for all volleyball players who want to sharpen their skills on the court.
The clinics are every Sunday in September from 5-7 p.m. in the Antelope Valley College gymnasium, 3041 West Ave. K, Lancaster.
Cost is $20 per player.
