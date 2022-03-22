Pickleball
• Weekly classes: Come join the fun and learn to play pickleball.
Play on the Pickleball Courts at Sgt. Steve Owen Memorial Park on Saturday 8 a.m.-1 p.m., Monday and Tuesday 5-7:30 p.m. Equipment and instruction provided by Joe Dagata, call 661-943-3357 for more information.
Advanced players are welcome to join Team AV Pickleball. For more information call/text Dana Young at 661-209-0451. Team AV practices regularly in Palmdale and competes out of the area winning Gold, Silver and Bronze medals.
Running
• 5K run/walk: After a two-year hiatus, Reggie’s Run for Kicks returns on April 23 at 9 a.m. at Bo’s Fitness Center, 27012 Twenty Mule Team Road, in Boron.
The 5K run/walk is in memory of former Boron athlete Reggie Heard, who was killed in a drive-by shooting in 2014. Reggie loved his shoes and he loved the sports he played in them. He also had a soft spot for younger kids.
Jim Boghosian, the former Boron athletic director, and his family created a non-profit called Reggie’s Kicks for Kids, which raises funds to proved athletic shoes for boys and girls of all ages.
All profits of Reggie’s Run for Kicks goes toward this effort. With the funds raised through the years, Reggie’s Kicks for Kids has purchased hundreds of shoes for children and has also paid registration fees for Little League and youth football for those who cannot afford to pay.
The cost of the run is $20 to receive a T-shirt or $10 without a shirt.
For more information, email jimbo@boghosian.net or call 760-559-1823.
(To submit an entry to the Community Notebook, email information to sports@avpress.com)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.