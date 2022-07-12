Community Notebook, July 12, 2022

Football
• Referee signups: The Lancaster/Palmdale Chapter of Football Officials will hold two separate “Sign Up” events. The first signup is from 6-8 p.m. this Friday, July 15 on the Starbucks Patio at 20th St. West and Ave. K in Lancaster.
The second signup is from 5:30-7:30 p.m., Monday, July 18, at Lancaster High School in the visitors parking lot (south side of school.)
The fee for the 2022 Football Season will be $130 ($5 discount to $125 if paying by cash or check). Make checks payable to MDOA.
If you would like to pay by PayPal/credit card, the link is now live on the MDOA website, www.mojavedesertofficials.com.
When you sign up and pay, you will receive books and instructions on accessing ArbiterSports and the 2022 Study Guide, and be able to ask any questions you might have.
The first meeting will be at 6 p.m. on Aug. 1 at Antelope Valley High School on the football field.
For more information, please contact Doug Martin by email, leftcoastref@yahoo.com, or by text message, 661-992-0314.
Little League
• Registration: Palmdale Little League is currently accepting registration for baseball and softball Fall Ball until July 25.
There will be 10 games from Sept. 10 to Nov. 12 at Domenic Massari Park.
Interested parties can register at http://www.palmdalelittleleague.org.activesports.com/Register.
Pickleball
• Weekly classes: Come join the fun and learn to play pickleball.
Play on the Pickleball Courts at Sgt. Steve Owen Memorial Park on Saturday 8 a.m.-1 p.m., Monday and Tuesday 5-7:30 p.m. Equipment and instruction provided by Joe Dagata, call 661-943-3357 for more information.
Advanced players are welcome to join Team AV Pickleball. For more information call/text Dana Young at 661-209-0451. Team AV practices regularly in Palmdale and competes out of the area winning Gold, Silver and Bronze medals.
Volleyball
• Summer clinics: Antelope Valley College is holding Summer Volleyball Clinics from 6-8 p.m. every Sunday until July 31, in the AVC Gymnasium, 3041 West Ave. K, Lancaster.
The clinics are for ages 7 and up and cost $30 per player.
The clinics are designed to help athletes improve and develop volleyball skills. Limited to 40 participants per session.
Please bring registration form, clinic fee of $30 and signed waiver form the day of the clinic. Make checks or money orders payable to AVC Volleyball or bring cash. All money must be paid the day of the clinic. No refunds.
For more information, call Mark Cruz at 661-722-5300, ext. 6444 (AVC) or 661-400-0174 (cell) or email mcruz1@avc.edu.
• Summer camp: Antelope Valley College’s 39th annual Summer Volleyball Camp for girls and boys third grade through college will be from 6-8 p.m., Aug. 3-6, at the AVC gymnasium, 3041 West Ave. K, Lancaster.
This year’s special guest coaches include 2011 NAIA National Champion Noel Cruz, 2008 Olympic gold medalist Ryan Millar and legendary coach Mike Bird, who coached Millar at Highland High School and has coached future junior college champions, national champions, national team members and professional players.
Cost is $200 per camper. Spots limited to 40 campers.
For more information, contact Mark Cruz at 661-400-0174 or mcruz1@avc.edu.
• Clinics and tryouts: Aero Volleyball Club will be holding clinics and tryouts from July to October at the Antelope Valley College gymnasium, 3041 West Ave. K, Lancaster.
The first few clinics will be on the final three Fridays of July (15, 22, 29). It is $20 per clinic. Boys will go from 4-6 p.m., while girls will be from 6-8 p.m. A parent must attend to sign waiver forms.
The August 6, 13 and 20 clinics are on Saturdays, while the September 3, 17 and 24 clinics are also on Saturdays.
Tryouts will also be at AVC and the cost is $30 per player.
The first tryout is from 6-7:30 p.m. July 23 and 24 for girls 15u to 18u (ninth to 12th grade).
The boys 12u to 18u (fifth to 12th grade) tryouts will be from 6-7:30 p.m. Sept. 9 and 10.
The girls 12u to 14u (fifth to eighth grad) tryouts will be from 6-7:30 p.m. Oct. 1 and 2. A parent must attend to sign waiver forms.
For more information, visit www.aerovbclub.com, email aerovbclub@gmail.com or call Mark Cruz at 661-400-0174.
(To submit an entry to the Community Notebook, email information to sports@avpress.com)
